Head-To-Head Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Workday and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 4 25 0 2.86 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $251.43, suggesting a potential upside of 55.48%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Soluna.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Workday has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Workday and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 7.99 $29.37 million ($0.12) -1,347.58 Soluna $14.35 million 4.52 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -0.49% 1.34% 0.56% Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27%

Summary

Workday beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

