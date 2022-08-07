Head to Head Analysis: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -41.36% N/A -17.47% IDT 3.40% 16.96% 5.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.88 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.27 IDT $1.45 billion 0.49 $96.47 million $1.82 14.76

This table compares Tower One Wireless and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tower One Wireless and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IDT beats Tower One Wireless on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

