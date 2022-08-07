Head-To-Head Contrast: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pro-Dex and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra LifeSciences 1 5 2 0 2.13

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.09%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $66.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.7% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 1.52 $4.45 million $0.87 18.33 Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.02 $169.07 million $1.97 28.29

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.50% 15.41% 7.86% Integra LifeSciences 10.61% 16.72% 7.36%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Pro-Dex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

