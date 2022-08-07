Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Hedget (HGET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $129,470.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00132126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067651 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

