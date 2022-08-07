HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $64.39 million and $2,180.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

