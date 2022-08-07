Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken Stock Down 0.8 %

Heineken stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEINY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €114.00 ($117.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($94.85) to €93.00 ($95.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($78.35) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €125.00 ($128.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($97.94) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

