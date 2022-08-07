HF Sinclair (DINO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.