Hifi Finance Market Capitalization Tops $47.43 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.43 million and $3.02 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066682 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

