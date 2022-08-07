Highlander Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 65.2% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,262,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

