HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. HNI has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HNI by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HNI by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HNI by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

