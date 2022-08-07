Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

HCMLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

HCMLY stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

