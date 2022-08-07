Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,836,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

