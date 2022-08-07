Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $44,193.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.48 or 0.00875206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014373 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
