Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.3 %

HRZN opened at $13.29 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,050 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $36,783.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $268,351. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.