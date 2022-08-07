Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.