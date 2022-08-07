Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.64 billion-$5.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.38-1.42 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

