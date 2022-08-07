Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.