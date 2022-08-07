HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $29,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

