HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.58.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $17.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.99. 1,400,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,732. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

