HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $17.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,732. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.70.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.58.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.