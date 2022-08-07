Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.7 %

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

