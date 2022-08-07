HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.48

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066699 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.