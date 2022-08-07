Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $770.74 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $770.74 or 0.03333819 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $238,927.89 and $16.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00631715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

