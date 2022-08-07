Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $770.74 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $770.74 or 0.03333819 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $238,927.89 and $16.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00631715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014614 BTC.
Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile
Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.
Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading
