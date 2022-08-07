Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Cap of $511,019.33

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $511,019.33 and approximately $628,288.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

