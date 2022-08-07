Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

