Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €36.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($49.90) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

