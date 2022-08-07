Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 402.74% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 449,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

IEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

