Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 402.74% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IEA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 449,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
