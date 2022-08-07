ING Groep (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ING. Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.24) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.09) to €12.80 ($13.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.40) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

