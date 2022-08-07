Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.36% of Cimpress worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cimpress

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.