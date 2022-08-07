Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

WSM stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.