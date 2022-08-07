Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 111,942 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 4.57% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.46. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

