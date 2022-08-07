Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 317,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

JCI stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

