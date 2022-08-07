Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

