Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $28.74 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $431.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

