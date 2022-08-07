Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.