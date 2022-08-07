Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
