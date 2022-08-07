Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 41,150 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,651 shares in the company, valued at $121,842.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CNCE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.90% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Articles

