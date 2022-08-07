Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 832 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.88 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

