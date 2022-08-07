Innova (INN) Price Down 0% This Week

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $232,596.32 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

