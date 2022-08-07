Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Inogen updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Inogen Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Inogen has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $65.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

About Inogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 132.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

