Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 66,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

INTC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

