Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

