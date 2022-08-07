Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) versus First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Head to Head Analysis

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 6 6 0 2.38 Intercorp Financial Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $187.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. First Republic Bank pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Intercorp Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.65% 12.96% 0.87% Intercorp Financial Services 34.27% 17.44% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 5.55 $1.48 billion $8.09 20.27 Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 2.57 $461.14 million $3.69 6.50

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Intercorp Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2021, it offered its services through 82 licensed deposit taking offices primarily in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. It also has 12 additional offices that offer lending, wealth management, or trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including credit cards, payroll deduction loans, mortgages, and consumer loans, as well as cash, student, and collateralized cash loans. In addition, the company provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products, as well as financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts; brokerage, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 189 financial stores and 1,581 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.