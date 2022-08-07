inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 81,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,248. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.