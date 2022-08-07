Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Intuit worth $560,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU opened at $468.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

