Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

