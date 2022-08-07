iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

iomart Group Stock Performance

IOM opened at GBX 180 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £197.87 million and a PE ratio of 2,250.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.41. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get iomart Group alerts:

iomart Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.