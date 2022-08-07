IQeon (IQN) Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week

IQeon (IQN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $58,150.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

