Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 6.9 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

IRM stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.