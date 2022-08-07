iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $33,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,279,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,487,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,631,000 after buying an additional 272,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after buying an additional 200,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.