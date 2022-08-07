iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

